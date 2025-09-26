Rains in Hyderabad: Old City roads, bridge closed with traffic diversions

Hyderabad: The traffic police here on Friday, September 26, has shut down the Chaderghat Causeway bridge, Kulsumpura to Puranapul to Jiyaguda road and the Moosarambagh due to heavy rainfall which has caused floods in Hyderabad.

On the same day, several houses lying on the banks of the Musi River near Chaderghat were partially submerged, including the new bridge in the flood waters, after 10,439 cusecs were released from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar twin-reservoirs at 1 p.m. due to heavy rains in Hyderabad.

Due to rainfall and forecast, the discharge from Himayath Sagar will be gradually increased to 21500 cusecs and to 13,500 from Osman Sagar. The combined discharge from both reservoirs will be 35,000 cusecs from 8 p.m. onwards on Friday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Traffic advisory and restrictions due to rains in Hyderabad

In a press release, joint commissioner of police (traffic) Joel Davis said that the following advisory is being issued along with restrictions in view of the rains:

Roads and bridge closures due to rains in Hyderabad: Kulsumpura to Puranapool at 100 feet road Jiyaguda, Chaderghat Causeway bridge and Moosarambagh bridge. The following traffic restrictions/road diversions will be in effect:

1. The road from Kulsumpura to Puranapul via 100 Feet Road, Jiyaguda is completely closed. All general vehicular traffic is advised to take the alternate route via Karwan and Gopi Hotel Road.

2. All general vehicular traffic and RTC buses coming from Rang Mahal junction and Putlibowli intending to proceed towards Malakpet via Chaderghat Causeway Bridge will be diverted at Chaderghat Causeway towards Nimboliadda – Kacheguda Kamela – Golnaka – Golnaka New Bridge – Hitech Function Hall – Afzal Nagar – Moosarambagh – Malakpet.

All vehicular traffic, RTC buses, and heavy vehicles coming from Moosarambagh towards Amberpet will be diverted at Bharath Petrol Pump (take left turn) towards Golnaka New Bridge.

Citizens and all commuters have been requested to make note of the above diversions and take alternative routes to reach destinations and to follow updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s page on social media. “In case of any emergency in travel, kindly call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance. All citizens are requested to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police,” said Joel Davis.