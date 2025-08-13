Rains in Telangana: Irrigation dept, TGSPDCL put officials on 24/7 alert

Hyderabad: The Telangana Irrigation department and TGSPDCL here have asked all of their officials to be stationed at their place of duty starting Wednesday, August 13, in view the Indian Meteorological department (IDM) issuing alert of heavy to very heavy rain for the next three to four days.

A day earlier chief minister Revanth Reddy also cancelled leaves of lal government employees for the same due ot the heavy rain warning in Telangana.

On Wednesday, leaves of all Irrigation department stood cancelled ina directive based on the Telangana CM’s orders a day earlier.

“A careful watch is to be kept on all irrigation projects/ reservoirs/ canals/ tanks etc. At the first sign of any likely breach or damage due to heavy rains, please inform your district Collector, your district Chief engineer and the Engineer in Chief ( irrigation),” said a statement from Uttam Kumar Reddy.

He also called the Principal Secretary (irrigation) and engineer-in-chief (irrigation) to closely monitor the situation in all irrigation projects/ reservoirs/ canals/ tanks etc in all districts. The irrigation minister also asked officials to immediately inform him if any alarming situation develops in water bodies anywhere in Telangana due to the rains.

Similarly, TGSPDCL chairman and MD Musharraf Faruqui also ordered all division managers, general managers and other engineers to be on duty 24/7 in view of the heavy rain warning in Telangana.

The Director of School Education, Telangana, also on Tuesday, August 12, announced half-day holidays for all government and private schools under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area on August 13 and 14, in anticipation of very heavy rainfall.

According to a recent meteorological report, extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places within the GHMC limits on both days. Concerned about student safety and transit issues, the Education Department issued an official order stating that schools will only operate during the morning shift on these dates.