Rains submerge key bridges in Thane district; traffic diverted

Kalyan Tehsildar Vikas Garudkar said that the Runde bridge on the Titwala-Falegaon road went completely underwater around 8 am due to rising water levels in the Kalu river.

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Thane: Torrential downpours in Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra’s Thane district have submerged key bridges, severely impacting traffic and connectivity in the region, an official said on Thursday.

Kalyan Tehsildar Vikas Garudkar said that the Runde bridge on the Titwala-Falegaon road went completely underwater around 8 am due to rising water levels in the Kalu river.

“As a precautionary measure to ensure public safety, the Runde bridge has been completely closed to all vehicular traffic,”

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Tehsildar Garudkar stated.

The Walkas-Vehare bridge in the taluka has also been rendered impassable and shut to traffic for the past five hours following heavy rains, the official added.

“For residents travelling to and from Runde and Falegaon villages, the alternative Danbav via Khadavli road route is open and fully operational,” Garudkar said, adding that authorities are closely monitoring the water levels across local rivers and streams.

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Local authorities have advised citizens to avoid venturing into waterlogged areas and strictly adhere to official travel advisories.

Across the district, several trees have fallen, damaging vehicles and houses, following heavy rains, officials said. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents, they said.

Thane city received 99.32 mm of rains during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday. This season’s rainfall so far stands at 1893.78 mm, compared to 1270.48 mm last year, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane civic body.

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