Boy dies after neighbour’s house collapse in Thane

Mumbai: A 12-year-old boy lost his life while two of his family members were injured after a section of a neighbouring building collapsed and fell on their house in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said.

The incident took place at around 3:35 PM on Friday, July 10, at Madras Chawl in Azad Nagar, Brahmand, prompting an immediate rescue operation by local authorities and emergency services.

Officials said the affected building was a ground-plus-one-storey structure estimated to be around 25 to 30 years old. Preliminary findings indicate that a portion of the building’s gallery suddenly gave way and crashed onto an adjoining house where members of a family were asleep.

According to NDTV, the deceased has been identified as 12-year-old Jaykumar Jaiswal. He suffered critical injuries in the collapse and was rushed to the Civil Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Two other family members, Urmila Jaiswal, 35, and Vinit Jaiswal, 9, sustained head injuries in the incident. Both were admitted to Titan Hospital in Manpada, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is being closely monitored.

Following the collapse, authorities evacuated three neighbouring houses in Madras Chawl as a precautionary measure to prevent any further casualties. Officials said structural inspections and debris-clearing operations are being carried out jointly by the Majiwada Ward Committee, the Public Works Department (PWD), and the Encroachment Department to assess the safety of nearby structures.

Emergency response teams reached the site shortly after receiving information about the collapse. The rescue operation involved two fire engines, a rescue vehicle, a disaster management utility vehicle, and an ambulance. Authorities ensured that the affected area was secured while search and clearance work continued.

The incident comes just days after another fatal house collapse in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall. On July 7, six people were killed and one person was injured after a neighbouring structure collapsed onto their home in Janata Nagar, Mankhurd. The victims belonged to the family of Akhtar Jahan and her husband, labourer Moinuddin Wajid Ali Shah.

According to local residents, the family had become increasingly concerned over the deteriorating condition of the adjoining building and had planned to relocate on Sunday.

However, before they could move, the weakened structure collapsed during the spell of heavy rain, resulting in the tragic loss of lives.