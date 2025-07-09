As monsoon clouds roll over Hyderabad and the scent of wet earth fills the air, it’s tempting to curl up with a hot cup of tea. But did you know that your chai or kadha (herbal drink) can also be your daily dose of health during this rainy season?

The monsoon may bring romance, cool breezes, and lush greenery, but it also brings along colds, coughs, and stomach problems. The weather becomes damp, and our digestion slows down. This makes us more prone to infections and feeling low in energy. Thankfully, nature has provided us with simple herbal remedies that have been used in Indian homes for generations.

The best part? These herbs are already sitting in your kitchen or easily available in your nearby market. When added to tea or brewed into a kadha, they not only taste good but also protect your body. Here are the top five monsoon-friendly herbs that can be your best friends this season:

5 Herbs to use in rainy season

1. Tulsi ( Holy Basil)

A sacred plant in many Indian homes, tulsi is also a powerful herb. It has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. It helps with throat pain, colds, and boosts your immunity.

How to use: Add 4–6 fresh tulsi leaves to boiling water with ginger and pepper. Let it simmer and drink warm.

2. Ginger

Ginger is warming and great for digestion. It also reduces inflammation and fights nausea.

How to use: Slice a small piece and boil it with tea leaves or herbs. You can also mix it with honey and lemon.

3. Lemongrass

Its fresh lemony scent is not just uplifting but also reduces tiredness and headaches. It is said to help with high blood pressure too.

How to use: Lightly crush a stalk of lemongrass and boil it along with other herbs. It adds a lovely taste to both chai and kadha.

4. Ajwain (Carom Seeds)

Ajwain helps fight indigestion and bloating, which is common during humid weather.

How to use: Add a pinch of crushed ajwain to your boiling kadha or even plain water. It has a strong taste, so don’t add too much.

5. Black Pepper

This simple kitchen spice helps clear the sinuses and helps your body absorb other herbs better.

How to use: Crush 3–4 peppercorns and add them to your herbal tea or kadha.

Easy Kadha Recipe for Monsoon

Ingredients:

2 cups water

4–6 tulsi leaves

1 inch ginger

1 stalk lemongrass

A pinch of ajwain

3–4 peppercorns

Jaggery or honey

Method:

Boil everything together for 7–10 minutes, strain it, add honey and drink. You can have it once or twice a day.

Other ingredients like Cinnamon, Cloves, Turmeric can also be added as per your choice.

Where to Get These in Hyderabad?

You can find all these herbs at local markets or even your neighborhood vegetable vendor. They’re inexpensive and easy to store at home.

Drinking these herbal brews regularly can help you feel energetic and protected this rainy season. Add spices like cinnamon, cloves, or a few drops of lemon if you like experimenting.

So next time it rains, skip the fancy cafe latte and try this immunity-boosting monsoon kadha. It’s warm, comforting, and good for you; truly, health in a cup.