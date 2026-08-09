Raipur: Christian activist held for remarks against Lord Shiva

Raipur: An office-bearer of Chhattisgarh Christian Forum was arrested in Raipur for allegedly posting an objectionable comment on Lord Shiva on social media following a complaint by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, police said on Saturday, August 8.

The accused, identified as Arun Pannalal, also a vocal Christian rights activist, allegedly posted the “highly objectionable” comment on a Facebook post of one Hansraj Goyal.

He was arrested late Friday night following a complaint lodged by BJP spokesperson Amit Chimnani at the Civil Lines police station, a police official said.

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Central DCP Tarkeshwar Patel says, “A complaint was received at the Civil Lines police station regarding a post that hurt religious sentiments. Based on the complaint, a case was registered. The matter was taken up for investigation, and with the help of the… pic.twitter.com/fpW11VOh6x — IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2026

The complainant submitted URLs and screenshots of the posts and comments to the police, the official said.

Goyal had posted on Facebook questioning why only the Shivling was worshipped. “Shiv ka hi ling ko kyun pujte ho? Ram, Krish, Hanuman, Indra Brahma aur Vishnu, Ganesh ke ling mein kya kharabi? Batao.. (Why do you worship only Shiva’s linga? What is wrong with the lingas of Rama, Krishna, Hanuman, Indra, Brahma, Vishnu, or Ganesha? Tell me..)

Pannalal then commented, “Shivling, khatna kiya hua kyon rahta hai? koi vedic tankr toh hoga (Why does the Shivlinga appear circumcised? There must be some Vedic or Tantric reason for it).”

The complainant alleged that the comments hurt the sentiments of followers of Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma and that they were made with an intention to promote hatred and enmity between different communities, potentially disturbing peace and public order.

Police registered a case against Pannalal and Goyal under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 352(2) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

Efforts are underway to trace Goyal, he added.

Bajrang Dal stage protest

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal workers and leaders staged a protest at Pannalal’s house in Raipur on Friday night. A heavy police deployment was made in the area during the protest.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Chhattisgarh CM responds

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, while addressing the media, said Pannalal’s “objectionable remarks” were highly offensive to the “Sanatan Dharma.”