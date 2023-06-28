Raj: 2 govt employees suspended after video of ‘dance’ at relief camp goes viral

He reached the camp in a drunken state on Monday and asked computer operator Vishal Vaishnav, a contractual employee, to play a 'song on alcohol'.

Kota: Two state government employees were suspended on Tuesday after a video showing one of them dancing on hospital premises in an inebriated state and the other looking on went viral on social media, officials said.

A contractual employee, who played the Hindi song glorifying alcohol on which the employee was dancing, has been sacked, they said.

Ramavatar Verma, a lineman of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL), was deployed at a ‘Mahangai Rahat Camp’ on the premises of Baran district hospital, officials said.

He reached the camp in a drunken state on Monday and asked computer operator Vishal Vaishnav, a contractual employee, to play a “song on alcohol”. As he danced, camp in-charge Ramdayal Meghwal remained a mute spectator, officials said.

Meghwal was suspended for failing to stop Verma, they added.

Someone in the camp shot a video of the incident and circulated it on social media. While the lineman and camp in charge were suspended, the contractual employee was removed, ADM of Baran, Satyanarayan Aameta, said.

Besides, a joint probe committee was asked to probe the incident and submit a report within three days, he added.

