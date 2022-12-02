Raj: 27 girls fall ill after consuming milk served at govt school

Jaipur: Twenty-seven school girls were admitted to a hospital on Friday after consuming milk that was served under a newly launched state government scheme, officials said.

The incident happened in Hanumangarh town.

The girls from classes 1 to 8 were distributed powdered milk at Government Girls Higher Secondary School today under Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojna. After drinking milk, 27 students were admitted to the hospital after they complained of vomiting and nausea, Chief Medical and Health Officer OP Chahar said.

He said 22 students were sent home after treatment while the remaining five are being treated.

The sample of the water mixed in the milk powder has been sent for laboratory testing, the CMO added.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the scheme on November 29, under which milk prepared from milk powder is provided to children from class 1 to 8 each Tuesday and Friday.

The opposition BJP has accused the Congress government of playing with the health of children.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore targeted the state government over the same.

He tweeted, “Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, please answer, who is responsible for the ill health of girls in Hanumangarh due to half-baked preparations for the Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojna scheme under which milk was served. At least don’t play with the lives of children.”