Raj Bhavan scores victory in legal battle with state govt in Telangana: Governor

Puducherry: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the Raj Bhavan scored victory in its legal battle against the state government after being invited to address the Assembly on February 3 following the High Court verdict.

Referring to the Telangana High court’s intervention helping end the budget logjam on Monday paving the way for the Governor to present her customary address to the Telangana Assembly on February 3, Soundararajan said the state government had approached the High court over her not giving consent to the upcoming budget.

The court, however, ended the matter by asking the counsels of both parties to find an amicable solution as the judiciary could not intervene in the constitutional procedures. The court asked both the counsels to deliberate between themselves and resolve the issue.