Telangana: Farmers take part in Chalo Raj Bhavan over Centre’s unfulfilled promises

Hyderabad: Farmers’ unions across the country marched towards their respective Raj Bhavans on Saturday demanding various promises made by the Centre to be fulfilled. Telangana also saw agitation in Hyderabad with many farmers marching towards the Governor’s office chanting slogans.

Farm leaders claimed that even though the Central Government had given in writing that all their demands will be taken care of, nothing has been done so far.

Speaking to PTI from Lucknow, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Hannan Mollah said, “We have seen that the government is not ready to listen to the people. We have started another movement. Tomorrow we are holding rallies across the country. This time our movement is not limited to Delhi but the entire country. The farmers will march to the Raj Bhavan of their respective states and hand over a memorandum of the governor.”

CPI is also planning to conduct similar agitations under the Chalo Raj Bhavan programme in December. CPI state secretariat member Takkallapalli Srinivas Rao urged party cadres to make it a grand success.

Taking potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, Rao said they were misusing Governor’s powers on state governments. “The Governor acts as the leader of the BJP state. The CPI will fight for the abolition of the Governor’s system,” he said.

Likewise, on November 7, the Telangana University Students’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) called for Chalo Raj Bhavan irked by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan ‘s delay in approving the Telangana Common Recruitment Board Bill.

In a recent meeting, the student body accused the governor of delaying the approval of the bill at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre to meet their political agenda and acting against the interest of the people of the state.