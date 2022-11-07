Telangana University students JAC calls for ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’

Hyderabad: Irked with the delay in the governor’s assent to the Telangana Common Recruitment Board Bill, the Telangana University students’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) has called for “Chalo Raj Bhavan”.

The JAC has threatened to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan if the assent is not given by Tuesday. In a recent meeting, the student body accused the governor of delaying the approval of the bill at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre to meet their political agenda and acting against the interest of the people of the state.

The student body alleged that the governor has trampled the University Teaching Staff Common Recruitment Bill unanimously approved by the Assembly by refusing to approve it. The bill allows direct recruitment to the posts of teaching and non-teaching staff, except in medical universities.

The student body also warned the Centre against using the governor to control the Telangana government. “Despite knowing that she had no option but to approve the bill, the Governor is intentionally delaying the approval of the bill. Politics is being unnecessarily brought into policy matters,” the JAC said in a statement.