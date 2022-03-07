Raj Bhavan to host International Women’s Day celebrations today

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 7th March 2022 8:46 am IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: The Raj Bhavan Hyderabad will organize the International Women’s Day celebrations on March 7.

The celebrations will be held in the spirit of the International Women’s Day-2022 theme titled “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Future Tomorrow.”

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will address the gathering of eminent women from different walks of life at a special function planned at the Raj Bhavan lawns on Monday evening.

The Governor will also felicitate some of the women achievers as part of the celebrations.

Cultural programmes will also be part of the celebrations, while the Governor will also host the dinner for the participants.

