Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home in Peshawar partly collapses

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking development, a part of the ancestral haveli of Raj Kapoor has collapsed in Peshawar, reminding many of how fragile cultural history can be when left unprotected.

The century-old Kapoor Haveli had already been weakened by continuous heavy rains. Late Friday night, earthquake tremors further shook the structure, causing a section of its wall to cave in.

Officials confirmed the damage and expressed concern about the stability of the remaining building. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported.

A Home That Shaped Cinema Legends

Located in the historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar, the haveli is more than just a building. It is the birthplace of Raj Kapoor and a key part of Indian cinema history.

Built between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, the house once had around 40 rooms. Its design featured detailed floral patterns and traditional jharokhas, reflecting the architectural beauty of its time.

It was also home to Prithviraj Kapoor, the pioneer of the Kapoor film legacy.

The Kapoor family moved to India after the Partition in 1947, leaving the haveli behind. Over the decades, the once-grand home slowly fell into neglect.

Despite visits from family members like Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor in the 1990s, restoration efforts never fully took shape.

Heritage at Risk

Recognised as a national heritage site in 2016, the haveli still did not receive the care it needed. Experts now warn that without immediate restoration, the structure could face further collapse.

Authorities have been urged to act quickly to preserve this important cultural landmark before it is lost forever.

Kapoor Haveli stands as a silent witness to the early days of one of cinema’s greatest families. Its damage is not just structural, it is emotional for millions of fans.