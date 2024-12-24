Raja Rai Raiyan clock tower in Hyderabad’s Shahalibanda faces heritage risk

Hyderabad: The imposing clock tower of Raja Rai Raiyan Devdi at Shahalibanda needs the attention of the authorities. The tower is seeing unchecked growth of wild vegetation that will damage the prominent edifice of the city.

The clock tower is part of the big royal residence (Devdi). A large portion of the magnificent palace was demolished slowly and the clock tower and some parts of the noble edifice remain now. Historians say that the Devdi belonged to the family of Rai Raiyans, the daftardar (revenue officer) in the court of Nizam III Sikandar Jah from 1795-97.

The clock tower, also known as the Raja Rai Raiyan Ghadiyal, was built in 1904. The clock tower combines European styles with hints of local architecture. The uniqueness of the clock – it showcases time in four languages English, Hindi, Roman and Telugu.

Two years later wild vegetation protruded on the clock tower tarnishing its look. “It took almost two years between 2020 and 2022, for the authorities to restore it. Again, the clock tower is getting damaged and the department concerned should take steps for its proper maintenance,” complained Mujahid Ali, a resident of Shahalibanda.

The Devdi was built in 1757 though the clock tower was added later. The palace was originally spread over 2.5 acres and its architecture was one of the best in the princely state.

“Residences have come up in the Devdi, but the three temples constructed during the period are unscathed and attract devotees during important festivals,” said a local shopkeeper.