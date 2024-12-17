Telangana govt identifies tourist places in Hyderabad under new policy

Hyderabad: In line with the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30, the state government has identified several Special Tourism Areas (STAs) highlighting tourist places in Hyderabad as key attractions for heritage tourism.

Charminar

The Charminar is a historic monument and mosque located in the heart of Hyderabad, India, built in 1591 AD by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shahi to commemorate the end of a deadly plague. Situated near the Musi River, it is close to popular tourist destinations like Laad Bazaar and Makkah Masjid. The name “Charminar” is derived from the Urdu words “Char” meaning “four” and “Minar” meaning “towers,” referring to its four distinctive minarets. This iconic structure is one of the most visited tourist places in Hyderabad, offering a glimpse into the city’s rich heritage.

Golconda Fort

Golconda, another favourite tourist place in Hyderabad, is a historic fortified citadel and ruined city located on the western outskirts of the city. The fort was originally built in the 11th century by Kakatiya ruler Prataparudra using mud walls. In 2014, UNESCO placed it on the “tentative list” for World Heritage status, alongside other regional forts, under the name “Monuments and Forts of the Deccan Sultanate.” The Golconda fort once housed a vault that stored the famous Koh-i-Noor and Hope diamonds, along with other precious stones.

Qutb Shahi Tombs

The Qutb Shahi Tombs are situated in Ibrahim Bagh, near the renowned Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, India. This site contains the tombs and mosques built by the rulers of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. The smaller tombs feature single-storey galleries, while the larger ones are two-storied. Each tomb houses a sarcophagus at its centre, which covers the actual burial vault located in a crypt below.

The domes were originally adorned with blue and green tiles, though only a few fragments remain today. In 2014, UNESCO included the complex on its “tentative list” for World Heritage status, alongside other regional sites, under the name “Monuments and Forts of the Deccan Sultanate.”

Taramati Baradari

Taramati Baradari is a historic site located within Ibrahim Bagh, a Persian-style garden constructed during the reign of Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah, the fourth Sultan of Golconda. According to a popular legend, two beautiful dancing sisters, Taramati and Premamati performed rope dances between their pavilion and the king’s balcony under the patronage of Abdulla Qutb Shah.

Chowmahalla Palace

Chowmahalla Palace, also known as Chowmahallat, is the former royal residence of the Nizams of Hyderabad State. It served as the seat of power for the Asaf Jahi dynasty from 1720 to 1948 and was the official residence of the Nizams during their rule. While the palace is now a museum, it remains under the ownership of the royal family.

The oldest section of the palace comprises four symmetrical palaces: Afzal Mahal, Mahtab Mahal, Tahniyat Mahal, and Aftab Mahal, all built in Neoclassical style. The forecourt between the palaces features a pond and a beautifully landscaped garden.

Salar Jung Museum

The Salar Jung Museum, located at Dar-ul-Shifa on the southern bank of the Musi River in Hyderabad, Telangana, is one of the most notable tourist places in Hyderabad. Initially a private art collection of the Salar Jung family, it was donated to the nation after the death of Salar Jung III and opened to the public on December 16, 1951.

The museum boasts an extensive collection of sculptures, paintings, textiles, manuscripts, ceramics, metal artefacts, carpets, and more from countries including Japan, China, Egypt, and North America. As one of the largest museums in the world, it remains a must-visit for art enthusiasts and history lovers.

Nizam’s Museum

Nizam’s Museum, also known as HEH Nizam’s Museum, is located in Hyderabad at Purani Haveli, a former palace of the Nizams. The museum exhibits gifts received by the last Nizam of Hyderabad State, Osman Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VII, during his silver jubilee celebrations. The collection primarily consists of souvenirs, gifts, and mementoes presented by dignitaries on this occasion in 1936.

Among the exhibits are silver models of iconic buildings in Hyderabad, accompanied by descriptions in Urdu. The museum was opened to the public on February 18, 2000, by the Nizam Trust.

Laad Bazar

Laad Bazar, also known as Churi Bazaar, is one of the popular tourist places in Hyderabad, India, located along one of the main roads leading from the iconic Charminar. The name “laad” refers to lacquer, used to decorate artificial diamonds on bangles, making the market famous for its exquisite bangles. This 1-kilometre-long shopping strip is a vibrant hub for visitors, offering a wide range of items such as bangles, saris, wedding accessories, and imitation jewellery, providing a unique shopping experience in the heart of the city.

Paigah tombs

The Paigah Tombs, also known as Maqhbara Shams al-Umara, are the burial sites of the Paigah family nobility, who were devoted loyalists of the Nizams. The family played significant roles as statespeople, philanthropists, and generals under the Nizams.

These tombs are renowned for their architectural brilliance, featuring intricate mosaic tiles and exquisite craftsmanship. The architecture blends Indo-Islamic styles with elements of both Asaf Jahi and Rajputana traditions, while the decor showcases stunning stucco work, influenced by Mughal, Persian, and Deccan styles.

Other tourist places near Hyderabad on Telangana’s tourism map

Among the notable areas, places under spiritual tourism include Yadadri, Basara, Nalgonda, Medak, Ramappa, Alampur, Vemulawada and Kaleshwaram home to various worship places and historical sites.

In addition, eco-tourism spots such as Siddipet, Farhabad Circuit, Sriram Sagar Reservoir, Jannaram, Tribal, Nagarjuna Sagar, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar are set to offer nature lovers an immersive experience.

Aside from heritage and religious structures near Hyderabad and across Telangana, the special tourism areas map also highlights the craft tourism sector featuring towns like Pochampally, Gadwal, and Narayanpet, which continue to attract tourists across various places eager to learn about and observe traditional craftsmanship.