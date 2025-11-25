Raja Singh calls religious bias after Hyderabad SI denied to observe Deeksha

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh, criticised the chief minister for not allowing Hindu policemen to observe ‘Ayyappa Deeksha’, and asked him to see the rules are applied uniformly to policemen irrespective of their community.

The MLA spoke on the issue following the circulation of an “official letter” issued to a sub-inspector working in Kanchanbagh police station, where he had sought permission to wear a black dress and grow hair and beard during the ‘Ayyappa Deeksha’.

The higher-ups of the department had refused permission to the sub-inspector and asked him to take leave and observe deeksha.

“In Ramzan, Muslim inspectors, sub-inspectors and ACP observe roza; they are given freedom to do it. Why are there no rules for the Muslim policemen and why only for Hindus?” asked Raja Singh.

The MLA said during Ramzan, the Muslim officers are allowed to leave early, observe fast and take breaks. “If the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is serious about maintaining uniformity, he should see that the rules are applied without favouring any religion,” said Raja Singh.