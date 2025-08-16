Raja Singh comes out in support of Marwari community

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh, has come in support of the Marwari community amidst calls for a boycott across Telangana.

“The Marwari community has been co-existing harmoniously in the city for 36 years. I am there to serve and protect the Marwari, Rajasthani and Gujarati people here. Anyone who points a finger at them will have to face the consequences. We will send such people to jail,” said Raja Singh.

मारवाड़ी समाज को बदनाम करने का प्रयास करने वालों को हम जेल भेजेंगे।



The #Marwadi, Gujarati, and Rajasthani communities, whose forefathers were born in #Telangana, have been one of the key pillars in strengthening the state’s economy and boosting its GDP.



The community came under fire after a local Hindu was allegedly assaulted by a group of Marwari traders at Monda Market in Secunderabad, over a parking dispute. Call for ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign was launched.

Union home minister of state for home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also came out in support of the community, accusing the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of “conspiring to divide Hindus under the guise of ‘Marwadi Go Back’ campaigns.”

He warned of starting a ‘Rohingya Go Back’ movement if Hindus of Telangana are threatened.

BJP leader Madhavi Latha appealed to all Hindus to stay united and claimed that the ruling Congress is “adopting a divide and rule strategy to divide the community.”

“I am unhappy to know that Hindus are fighting among themselves, it is not good and I warn those Hindus who are instigating a division within the community,” said Madhavi Latha. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, some local groups started a ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign on social media platforms.