Raja Singh criticises Kishan Reddy over Telangana CM’s appeal

Hyderabad: The internal tensions in Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seem to be escalating as Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh took a dig at Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday, June 8.

Singh reacted to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement during a meeting in Hyderabad. The CM said, “If Union minister Kishan Reddy cooperates, Telangana will develop further.” Reacting to this, Raja Singh made sarcastic remarks, indirectly mocking the appeal made to Kishan Reddy.

He said, “Those who ask for help from such great personalities may have ears, but they won’t be heard. I have a mouth, but I don’t speak.”

Raja Singh- BJP issue

It is to be noted that the Goshamahal MLA has been at odd with the BJP, especially with the Union minister in recent times. While Kishan Reddy has ignored the issue, suggesting minor differences do occur and will be resolved internally, Singh continues to be confrontational.

During the local body MLC elections, Singh openly criticised the party’s candidate selection, which was supported by all other leaders. Union minister Bandi Sanjay had to step in at the time to diffuse the situation.

With Raja Singh continuing his indirect attacks and the party leadership treading cautiously, the internal rift within the Telangana BJP shows no sign of settling soon.

While the state unit tries to maintain unity ahead of future electoral battles, it remains to be seen how long the cold war between Raja Singh and Kishan Reddy lasts; and whether party leadership will step in more firmly.