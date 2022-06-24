Raja Singh demands SC, ST Act case against Ramgopal Varma

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh on Friday took serious exception to the atrocious comments of cine director Ramgopal Varma against the BJP Presidential nominee Droupathi Murmu, an Adivasi woman leader, and demanded that the police register a criminal case against the latter under SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.

Describing Ramgopal Varma as a waste fellow, Raja Singh said the former in his tweet asked if Murmu was Droupathi, who are the Pandavas? The BJP legislator accused the cine director of trying to stay alive in news reports by making controversial comments. He also said Varma’s comments against an Adivasi woman leader are atrocious and mischievous.

Another BJP leader Guduru Narayana Reddy said Varma has become mentally deranged and made obscene comments against the would-be woman President. Narayana Reddy, former MLA Nandeeshwar Goud lodged a complaint with the Abids Police against Ramgopal Varma.