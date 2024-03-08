Raja Singh extends support to Delhi police after cop kicks namazis

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing the Goshamahal assembly constituency Raja Singh has extended support to the Delhi Police after a video surfaced showing a cop kicking namazis who were offering prayers on a road.

He questioned, “Despite 6 lakh mosques across the country, what sense does it make to offer namaz by blocking roads?”

Delhi Police cop suspended for kicking namazis

On Friday, Delhi Police suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly kicking a few people offering namaz on a road in North Delhi’s Inderlok area.

The incident occurred during Friday prayers around 2 pm near Inderlok Metro Station.

In response, locals blocked the road and demanded action against the policeman, leading to an increase in security in the area to maintain the law and order situation.

Police have not done anything wrong: Raja Singh

Meanwhile, Raja Singh wrote in a tweet that the police have not done anything wrong.

देश भर में 6 लाख मस्जिदों के बावजूद सड़क जाम करके नमाज़ अदा करना कौन सी समझदारी है?



— Raja Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@TigerRajaSingh) March 8, 2024

On the other hand, the Delhi Congress termed the incident “shameful” in a post on X.

“Very shameful! @DelhiPolice’s jawan is kicking people offering namaz on the road. What could be more shameful than this?” the party said in a post in Hindi.

Although the Delhi police cop who kicked the namazis was suspended, the incident triggered reactions from X users.

Here are some of the reactions from social media users.

