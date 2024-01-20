Hyderabad: ‘Print Lord Rama’s pic on Rs 500 notes,’ Raja Singh urges Modi

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh while addressing a public meeting in Sambhajipur, Maharashtra, recently claimed that countries like America, Thailand, Indonesia, and some European nations have images of Hindu gods and has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to feature Lord Ram instead on Rs 500 banknotes.

He said that “it is the demand of 100 crore Indians to have pictures of Lord Ram on Rs 500 banknotes.”

Hindu warrior Tiger Raja Singh requests Modiji to have ShreeRam Prabhu’s photo on 500 rupee note



Don’t you think this demand is valid ? pic.twitter.com/eLGcjt0OiA — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) January 20, 2024

“Indonesia has 87% Muslim population. It still displays Hindu gods (lord Ganesha) on its 20,000 rupiah currency. India must do the same with Lord Rama’s image on the Rs. 500 note,” he said.

Eventhough in Indonesia’s case, the 20000 rupiah note was printed with Lord Ganesha’s photo, in 2008, the country’s government demonetised its 20,000 rupiah banknote, which featured Lord Ganesha.

However, it is not true that America, Thailand, and European nations have Hindu gods printed on their currency.

Raja Singh was speaking in support of a fake claim that has been going viral on social media that new Rs 500 banknotes featuring Lord Ram instead of Mahatma Gandhi will be issued on January 22 – the day when the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place.

The fake post also says that Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir will replace the Red Fort, and a bow and an arrow will be there too.