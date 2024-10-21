Raja Singh placed under house arrest on Monday

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T. Raja Singh was placed under house arrest once again on Monday when he planned to visit the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad.

Raja Singh had announced that he would visit the temple at 12 noon on Monday. Anticipating a gathering around the Muthyalamma temple due to his visit, the police prevented him from leaving for Secunderabad.

The police barricaded the roads near the MLA’s house to prevent any form of rally or attempts by his supporters to gather nearby.

Police, including Task Force personnel, were deployed in Mangalhat in light of Raja Singh’s plans.

Since the incident on October 14, the police have not allowed Raja Singh to visit the temple, citing potential law and order issues.