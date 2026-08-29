Raja Singh questions Asaduddin Owaisi on MLC’s expulsion

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has questioned All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi over the expulsion of party MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, demanding that the leadership disclose the reasons behind the sudden action.

Reacting to the AIMIM announcement that Rahmath Baig had been expelled from the party with immediate effect and asked to resign from the Legislative Council, Raja Singh said the party’s decision had triggered several questions among people in the Old City.

Raja Singh questioned why the action was taken late at night and why the party had not publicly explained the circumstances that led to the expulsion. He also urged Asaduddin Owaisi to address the issue before the national media and clarify the allegations surrounding the MLC.

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Raja Singh referred to several claims and allegations being circulated on social media concerning Rahmath Baig, including allegations relating to land disputes and an alleged sexual scandal. He questioned whether these allegations had any bearing on the party’s decision.

However, the allegations circulating on social media have not been independently verified, and there is no confirmation from the police or other competent authorities establishing their veracity.

Raja Singh also referred to Rahmath Baig’s earlier complaint to the cybercrime police alleging that some individuals were using deepfake videos to blackmail him. He sought clarity on whether the latest controversy was connected to that complaint.

“People have several questions, and they want answers from the AIMIM leadership,” Raja Singh said, urging Asaduddin Owaisi to come forward and explain the reasons for the action against the MLC.

The AIMIM had announced that Rahmath Baig was expelled from the party with immediate effect and directed him to submit his resignation as a Member of the Legislative Council. The party, however, has not publicly disclosed detailed reasons for the action beyond referring to the controversy surrounding him