Raja Singh’s post claiming father-daughter marriage in Pakistan is misleading

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh, on his Twitter handle, shared a news post that claims that a girl in Pakistan had married her father. Is the post true?

It all began after a video of the Pakistani girl justifying her decision to become a fourth wife went viral on social media. In the video, the girl, who identified herself as ‘Rabia,’ stated that in Pakistani culture, the name ‘Rabia’ is commonly associated with being the fourth daughter. As she was the second daughter of her parents, she decided to become her husband’s fourth wife.

Based on the video, a new channel published an article with a claim that the girl become the fourth wife of her father. Not only did common people believe this misinformation, but MLA Raja Singh also considered it to be true and shared it on his social media handle.

Following the claim, Mohammed Zubair of Alt News conducted a fact check which revealed that the girl did not marry her father. He also shared another video wherein the girl can be heard explaining the details of her marriage.

A lot of RW handles like @kajal_jaihind are known to share Misinformation.

Do listen to the video again, She's not his daughter as you all claim.

Also, The guy (Amir Khan) in the video divorced his 3 wives and got married to Rabia. Not to his daughter as claimed by Right Wing. https://t.co/bqrVjh0BW2 pic.twitter.com/tDmIzeYgdt — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 8, 2023

After Zubair’s post went viral on social media, the media channel that originally published the news with misleading information corrected their article. However, some Twitter handles, including Raja Singh’s, did not delete the misleading post.