Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, who recently resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), heavily criticised the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) over Fatima Owaisi College in the city.

He slammed the comment made by the commissioner about the college.

Raze college, demands Raja Singh

For the past many months, the MLA has been demanding that the college be razed due to alleged encroachment.

He alleged that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders had encroached upon the lakebed for the construction of Fatima Owaisi College in Hyderabad.

Claiming that the HYDRAA chief said, “Many underprivileged students study at the college, and it provides employment to the poor,” the MLA questioned why the agency did not speak up when it rendered many poor homeless.

He further claimed that no action is being taken against the college due to the alliance between the Congress and AIMIM.

Challenging new Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao, Raja Singh suggested that he form a legal committee to fight in court to ensure the demolition of Fatima Owaisi College in Hyderabad.

HYDRAA on Fatima Owaisi College in Hyderabad

A few days ago, HYDRAA confirmed that Fatima Owaisi College in Bandlaguda was built within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Surram Cheruvu (Salkam Cheruvu).

Yet, a decision on action is yet to come, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath said at a citizen interaction organized on X Spaces on Sunday, July 6.

“As per the initial probe and the papers available, it is established that the college is indeed situated on the FTL of the Hyderabad lake. The final notice is awaited,” said Ranganath.

While recognizing the educational value of Fatima Owaisi College, HYDRAA insists that it should comply with legal procedures and environmental laws.