Raja Singh sparks controversy over Ayyappa Devotees’ visit to Vavar Mosque

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA representing the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, Raja Singh, sparked controversy after advising Ayyappa Swamy devotees not to visit the Vavar mosque or Hazrath Vavarswami Darga and mosque—popularly known as Vavar mosque—when traveling to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

As part of tradition, Ayyappa Swamy devotees first visit the Vavar shrine before heading to the Sabarimala temple to offer prayers. This practice has been followed for several decades.

Raja Singh described the tradition as a conspiracy orchestrated by “naxalites,” “leftists,” and the “Communist Party of India.” “A conspiracy was hatched, and a rumor spread that only if an Ayyappa devotee visits the Vavar Darga, will their Ayyappa Deeksha and Sabarimala temple visit be complete and accepted,” said Raja Singh.

He claimed that Ayyappa Swamy devotees were falling victim to a plot designed to mislead them. “I have seen some Ayyappa Swamy pooja programs where people who visit and believe in the Darga are invited. Sometimes, Muslims are also invited to attend. Where are we heading, and aren’t we falling into a trap?” he questioned.

Many Ayyappa devotees believe that visiting the Vavar mosque is an integral part of the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Devotees visit the shrine and mosque throughout the approximately 160 days when the Sabarimala temple is open. The distance between the Vavar mosque in Erumeli town and the Sabarimala temple is roughly 60 kilometers.

Raja Singh further stated that Ayyappa devotees should understand that Hinduism clearly teaches that Hindus should not bow or fold their hands at graves.