Raja Singh urges Uttarakhand govt to follow Yogi’s example on ‘Land Jihad’

Uttarkashi: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take a leaf out of his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath’s book and “teach a lesson” to those indulging in ‘land jihad’ in the state.

Singh, the controversial legislator from Goshamahal, was addressing a mahapanchayat organised by Hindu outfit Devbhoomi Vichar Manch at the Ramlila Maidan here against an “illegally built” local mosque.

Raja said he came from Hyderabad to urge Dhami to hold ‘chai pe charcha’ or discussion over tea with Adityanath.

“The way Yogi ji teaches a lesson to land jihadis in Uttar Pradesh, you (Dhami) also need to buy some bulldozers in Uttarakhand,” Singh said, asserting that Dhami has the support of one crore Hindus of the state and should respect their sentiments.

“They (Hindus) want a land jihad-free Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is heaven but the conspiracy to make it hell is being hatched by land jihadis… our Uttarakhand CM needs to be careful and teach all of them a lesson,” he said.

Raja asked the people at the event to make it clear to political parties seeking their votes during elections that they will have to drive out ‘land jihadis’ from the state in return for their support.

“This is not only Uttarkashi’s problem but of the entire state. Everyone needs to unite to avoid land jihad and love jihad,” he said.

“Whoever drives away the 25 lakh Rohingya and Bangladeshi intruders will get the blessings of one crore Hindus,” he added.

Singh claimed mosques were being constructed illegally in the state and it needed to be stopped while asserting that this battle would be fought legally.

The Uttarakhand High Court, hearing a petition on November 27 demanding the safety of the mosque on Bhatwari Road, directed the Uttarkashi district administration to maintain law and order in the town while keeping it informed on the situation.

The petitioner also urged the court not to allow the mahapanchayat to which the state government informed the court that the event would not be held.

However, two days later on November 29, the Uttarkashi administration gave the permission with 15 conditions which included no hate speeches, no provoking of religious sentiments, and maintaining peace and order among others.

The next court hearing on the matter was scheduled for December 5.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Gangotri, Suresh Chauhan, who also attended the mahapanchayat held under tight security, said the Dhami government has taken numerous steps to curb ‘land jihad’ and ‘love jihad’ and these will continue in the future.

He also said Uttarkashi will soon be declared a holy city and shops selling meat, fish and liquor will cease to exist.

In the mahapanchayat, a demand was raised to probe alleged cases of ‘love jihad’, ‘land jihad’, illegal encroachment and people coming from outside states.

In October, an outfit named Sanyukt Hindu Sangathan took out a protest march against the “illegally built” mosque in Uttarkashi. The members of the outfit allegedly resorted to stone-pelting during the rally, forcing the police to use mild lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

The clashes, which erupted when the police tried to divert the route of the rally, left 27 people, including seven police personnel, injured. The outfit claims that the mosque, belonging to the Sunni community, was built on government land.