Raja Singh welcomes acquittal in Malegaon blast case

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh welcomed the acquittal of former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Colonel Purohit, and others in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

In a video statement, Raja Singh stated, “After 17 years of suffering, the seven individuals falsely accused of orchestrating the Malegaon blast have finally been acquitted.”

He alleged, “The Congress government played vote-bank politics by filing these cases to demonize Hindu sadhus and saints. They even labeled these incidents as ‘Bhagwa Aatankwad’ (saffron terror).”

The MLA further claimed that the accused faced third-degree torture and coercion to confess. “They were forced to eat beef and other meats under pressure. Yet, neither Sadhvi Pragya ji, Colonel Purohit ji, nor any other accused admitted guilt,” he said.

Continuing his criticism of the Congress, Raja Singh added, “The Congress has repeatedly shown its true colors. I challenge those who coined the term ‘Bhagwa Aatankwad’—where is their proof now? The party has always sought to defame Hindus through such malicious strategies.”