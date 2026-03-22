Raja Singh writes to Amit Shah, seeks security for family

Hyderabad: Former BJP leader and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that he has been receiving death threats repeatedly through phone calls and letters sent to his residence.

He has appealed to the minister to provide security cover for himself and his family.

Receiving threats for a long time, claims Raja Singh

In his letter to Amit Shah, the MLA stated that the threats have now extended to his family members. He said that despite filing multiple complaints with the police, no action has been taken so far.

He mentioned that he has been receiving such threats for a long time through calls and letters. According to him, the situation has become more serious as his family is also being targeted.

“For an extended period, I have been subjected to relentless death threats—via phone calls and letters delivered to my residence. These threats have now escalated to explicitly target not just me, but my family members. While I have dutifully lodged multiple complaints with the local police, there has been a complete failure of action. The administration has shown either negligence or an unwillingness to act, leaving my family and me exposed to grave danger. This is my last letter on this issue. I will not beg for security anymore. I have exercised restraint and followed the due process of law, but my patience has reached its breaking point. I hold the administration accountable for the safety of my family,” said Singh.

Also Read Video: Raja Singh claims threat to life during Ramnavami Shobha Yatra

MLA demands investigation

The MLA has demanded a detailed and time-bound investigation to identify the people behind the threats. He has also called for strict punishment against those responsible.

He further claimed that even after sending several letters to the Union Home Ministry, he has only received acknowledgements without any follow-up action. Raja Singh warned that if any harm comes to his family, he may be forced to take matters into his own hands.

He urged the authorities to take the issue seriously and act immediately to ensure the safety of his family.

“Before this, I have also sent many letters. I have received threat calls on my mobile number and threat letters at my office. I have always updated you and your office on this matter, but in return, I only receive an acknowledgement letter—nothing else, and no follow-up on the previous threats. Let me make one thing very clear: If any harm comes to my family or any member of my family because of these people, I will not go to the police again. I will pick up the weapon myself and destroy those responsible. Whatever happens after that will be on the heads of those who ignored my complaints. I hope you take this seriously and act now,” added Singh.

Raja Singh refused police protection

Earlier, the MLA had written to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, refusing police protection for the upcoming Ram Navami procession on March 27, citing past incidents of lathi charge and alleged harassment by Task Force personnel.

In the letter to the Commissioner of Police, he said, “Traditionally, police protection is deployed for the procession. However, this year, we do not wish to have police protection for our Sriram Navami Shobha Yatra.”

Giving the reason, he said, “There is a specific reason for this request. Over the past three years, under the name of police protection, incidents have occurred where lathi charges by Hyderabad police task force were carried out on Ram devotees during the Ram Navami procession.”