Video: Raja Singh claims threat to life during Ramnavami Shobha Yatra

MLA claimed that he received a letter recently warning him that three terrorist snipers will aim for him during the Shobha Yatra.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2026 9:54 am IST|   Updated: 18th March 2026 10:19 am IST
Raja Singh
Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh alleged that some persons are threatening to kill him during the Sri Ramnavami Shobha Yatra to be held on March 27.

At a meeting of volunteers organized at Akashpuri Hanuman Temple in Dhoolpet, the MLA claimed that he received a letter recently warning him that three terrorist snipers will aim for him during the Shobha Yatra. “The snipers will come to target me. The terrorists will place bombs at two places during the Shobha Yatra. I didn’t inform the police as I am aware the police would not take it seriously,” said Raja Singh.

The MLA asked the volunteers to work hard and ensure the success of the Shobha Yatra. He also asked them to be alert.

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Raja Singh asked the people to come in huge numbers and participate in the Shobha Yatra.

The Sri Ramnavami Shobha Yatra will be taken out from Seetharambagh Asifnagar and will pass through Dhoolpet, Jummerat Bazaar, Begum Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar, Gowliguda, Sultan Bazaar and end at Hanuman Vyamshala. Raja Singh’s procession will join the main procession at Dhoolpet road.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2026 9:54 am IST|   Updated: 18th March 2026 10:19 am IST

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