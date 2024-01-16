Raja Singh writes to Hyderabad Commissioner over threat calls, urges immediate action

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh, on Tuesday, January 16, in a complaint letter to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police alleged that he had been receiving threatening calls for the past few days and urged immediate action.

Singh, in his complaint, stated that he had been receiving calls from various international numbers for the past three days, where the callers threatened to kill him, and his family members and kidnap his son. He stated that he was also warned against organising the Shri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in the city this year.

Attaching screenshots of the calls, Singh stated that he had submitted several oral and written complaints to the police, however, no action was taken.

“Kindly give instructions to conduct a proper enquiry and take action against the persons who are threatening me as soon as possible,” Raja Singh urged the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, in view of the Ram Mandir inauguration programme at Ayodhya, police reviewed the security of the MLA. He has been given a bullet-resistant vehicle and 2+2 security.