Hyderabad: Raja Singh claims he received death threats by unknown callers

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA and BJP leader T Raja Singh has claimed that he had been receiving threatening calls from unknown phone numbers regularly. He claimed that the caller was threatening to kill him if he carried out the ‘Sri Ramanavami Shobayatra’.

In a video message, the MLA was heard challenging the unknown callers to come and directly speak to him rather than threatening him over the call. He shared two contact numbers and asked the police to inquire into the origin of the calls.

Meanwhile, in view of the Ram Mandir inauguration programme at Ayodhya, police reviewed the security of the MLA. He has been given a bullet-resistant vehicle and 2+2 security.

As per sources, Raja Singh has received similar calls in the past as well.