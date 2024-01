Hyderabad: Fire erupted at a sports complex run by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in Moghalpura on Sunday, January 14.

On receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Moghalpura fire authorities informed that the fire occurred on the second floor of the building, where, old files of the GHMC were stored.

No casualties were reported. The reason for the fire is under investigation, they said.