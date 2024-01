Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a medical store in Santoshnagar on Saturday night.

The fire erupted around 1.30 am at Furqan Medical Store located at Santoshnagar Road. The residents tried to douse the fire using available resources and informed the fire control room.

A fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire.

The fire officials suspect the fire could have been triggered due to a short circuit.

The local police inspected the spot.