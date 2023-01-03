Rajamouli calls Hritik Roshan a ‘wasteful’ actor [Viral Video]

Hyderabad: The South film industry has recently seen a boom after various movies proved to be box office hits especially in 2022. Various Bollywood directors and actors have now even started collaborating with Southern film industry stars also.

The blockbusters Baahubali and RRR movies director SS Rajamouli is considered one of the prominent figures in the South film industry. He is also credited for overshadowing Bollywood and bringing fame to the Telugu industry.

Apart from his directorial skills, Rajamouli is also known for his down-to-earth persona but fans are not happier with his statement from an old video.

Fans targeted him after his video went viral on the internet in which he is talking about Hrithik Roshan and called him a ‘wasteful actor’.

In 2009 at the event of Billa’s audio launch, Rajamouli is seen comparing Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan. In the video, Rajamouli says, “I watched Dhoom 2 and felt sad why Bollywood is giving good quality, don’t they have actors like Hrithik Roshan? But now after watching the songs of Billa and now the trailer, I want to say that Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas, and Telugu cinema is not on Bollywood’s level, it is on Hollywood’s level”.

Rajamouli’s old statement is resurfacing on the internet and netizens have brutally started trolling Bahubali’s director.

One of the Twitter users while sharing Rajamouli’s video wrote, ” #Expose If he had so much hate and jealousy for Bollywood then why is he begging to Bollywood now? Dude we thought you are a genuine guy but you have more hate for us bcoz #Bollywood has been doing great & successful? #Hritik Roshan fans should see this.”

During the event which was held back in 2009, actors like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, SS Rajamouli and many prominent personalities were present.

Check the full video here

It is relevant to mention here that, Hrithik Roshan was reportedly the first choice for Baahubali, and Dharma Productions was the distribution company for both parts of Baahubali.

Let us watch whether the Bollywood vs South film industry debate will gain momentum again.