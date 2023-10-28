Rajasthan: 3 Cong leaders, including ex-Jaipur Mayor, join BJP

Khandelwal had been a prominent female face for the Congress in Jaipur. She was in the Sachin Pilot camp and a contender for Congress ticket from Kishanpole.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 28th October 2023 8:26 pm IST
Three Cong leaders join BJP in Rajasthan
Three Cong leaders join BJP in Rajasthan- twitter

Jaipur: In a boost for the BJP ahead of the November 25 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, three senior Congress leaders, including former Jaipur Mayor Jyoti Khandelwal, joined the saffron camp on Saturday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Besides Khandelwal, who had contested the last Lok Sabha elections on Congress ticket, Chandrashekhar Baid, son of veteran Congress leader Chandanmal Baid, and former MLA Nandlal Poonia too joined the BJP.

Also Read
Cong releases 3rd list of 19 candidates for Rajasthan assembly elections

Former Jodhpur University Students’ Union President Ravindra Singh Bhati also joined the saffron camp on Saturday, along with retired IPS officer Kesar Singh Shekhawat, Bhim Singh Bika, Rajasthan Heritage Promotion Council Vice President Sanwarmal Mahiya, and Hari Singh, an Independent candidate from Mandawa.

MS Education Academy

Ravindra Singh Bhati has been active in Western Rajasthan for a long time.

The BJP may field Khandelwal as a candidate from Kishanpole.

Khandelwal had been a prominent female face for the Congress in Jaipur. She was in the Sachin Pilot camp and a contender for Congress ticket from Kishanpole.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters here, BJP’s Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh said: “(Ashok) Gehlot government is going to go. The Chief Minister’s statements clearly indicate that his government has failed. The kind of words he used for ED shows his nervousness.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 28th October 2023 8:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button