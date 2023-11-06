Rajasthan assembly polls: Ashok Gehlot files nomination papers from Sardarpura seat

Sardarpura is seen as a Congress stronghold with Gehlot winning from the seat in all elections since 1998.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th November 2023 2:14 pm IST
Screen grab

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot filed his nomination papers from Sardarpura seat of Jodhpur district on Monday.

Sardarpura is seen as a Congress stronghold with Gehlot winning from the seat in all elections since 1998. He received 63 per cent votes in the 2018 assembly elections.

Also Read
Rajasthan: BJP accuses CM Gehlot of violating poll code, files complaint

The chief minister’s wife Sunita Gehlot and son Vaibhav Gehlot accompanied him when he filed his nomination papers. Before filing his nomination, the CM took his sister’s blessings.

MS Education Academy

A public meeting is also scheduled on Monday at Umaid Singh Stadium here in which party president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to participate.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th November 2023 2:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button