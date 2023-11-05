Rajasthan BJP MP likens gurudwaras, mosques to ulcer, sacked

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled its Rajasthan unit leader Sandeep Dayma following his controversial remarks about gurdwaras and mosques, which stirred controversy in the state.

Dayma made these comments during an election rally in Alwar, Rajasthan, where he expressed concerns about the construction of religious places. His remarks were met with a strong disapproval.

In his statement, Dayma said, “See how many mosques, Gurdwaras have been built here! This will become an ulcer for us in the future. That is why it is our duty that this ulcer be uprooted and thrown out.”

Prominent BJP leaders, including senior leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, along with the party’s Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar have condemned Dayma’s remarks.

Amarinder Singh called for strict action against Dayma, stating, “I urge the @BJP4India high command to immediately expel Sandeep Dayma from the party for his hate remarks against mosques & gurdwaras. His apology serves no purpose as his remarks have already caused immense hurt to well-meaning people. Not only should he be expelled, but there must be legal action also, as nobody should be allowed to get away with a mere apology after provocative hate speeches.”

‘Wanted to say Masjid-Madrasa’

In a recent development, a new video of Sandeep Dayma emerged on social media where he clarifies that he meant ‘Masjid-Madrasa’ instead of ‘gurudwaras’. Dayma’s original statement had raised concerns, as he expressed worries about the construction of religious places during an election rally.

The video was posted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which condemns Dayma’s video statement. “He should be ashamed of this statement too, as speaking against religious places of Muslims is equally condemnable as gurdwaras,” it posted on X.

Dayma’s video has come under strong condemnation from the internet users.

