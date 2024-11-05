Rajasthan bypolls: 1612 elderly & disabled exercise franchise through home voting

Jaipur: A total of 712 voters voted in six Assembly constituencies other than the Dausa Assembly constituency on Tuesday for bypolls which are scheduled on November 13 on seven Assembly seats in the state.

Under home voting, 900 votes were cast in the ballot boxes on the first day on Monday. Out of the total targeted 1,674, 42 were not found at their homes and 20 voters have died after applying for home voting.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the first phase of home voting in Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Deoli-Uniyara, Khinvsar, Salumber and Chaurasi Assembly constituencies started on Monday.

The first phase of home voting in the Dausa Assembly will begin on Wednesday.

The CEO said that during these two days, the highest voting has taken place in the Chorasi Assembly constituency, where a total of 308 voters have exercised their franchise through home voting.

Similarly, so far 307 voters in Deoli-Uniyara, 290 in Khinvsar, 257 in Jhunjhunu, 235 in Salumber and 215 in Ramgarh have exercised their franchise from home.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that home voting will be held on 6-7 November in the first phase in the Dausa Assembly constituency. The first phase of home voting (on 4-5 November) in Ramgarh and Chaurasi has also been completed.

Home voting, till 8 November, will be held in Jhunjhunu, Khinvsar and Salumber Assembly constituencies and till 7 November in Deoli-Uniyara.

The CEO said that a total of 3,193 voters have applied for home voting for the by-election in all seven assembly constituencies.

“These targeted voters who apply are informed in advance by the BLO about the date and time on which the polling personnel will visit their homes for home voting. If the voter is not found at home, a second visit is made. For this, 87 polling parties have been formed in these areas. The second round of visits of polling parties for home voting will be held on 9-10 November,” he said.