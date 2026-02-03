Rajasthan CID tells UK tourists to leave India for ‘Free Palestine’ posters

Rajasthan Criminal Investigation Department (CID) directed two UK nationals, on tourist visas, to leave India after they allegedly posted “Free Palestine, Boycott Israel” posters at a synagogue in Pushkar.

Pushkar is one of the many popular tourist destinations in India. It houses Chahad House, a prominent spiritual centre for Jews, established by Rabbi Shimshon and Zelda Goldstein.

The British citizens, a man and a woman, had flown from New Delhi to Pushkar in January. “On January 21, we received information that posters related to the Israel-Palestine ongoing conflict had been pasted across the town. Our CID investigated and brought them in for questioning,” Additional Superintendent of Police (CID, Ajmer Zone) Rajesh Meena said.

“They have apologised for their act, but their actions violate tourist visa conditions, which prohibit engagement in political activities. It shows disrespect towards other countries while staying in India,” Meena said.

The notices were issued under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Although the senior officer maintained that no formal complaints were received, the posters were removed from public places.

We have conducted checks in areas frequented by foreign tourists to ensure no similar material was displayed, Meena added.

(With PTI inputs)