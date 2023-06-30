Rajasthan Cong chief hits out at BJP over ‘dynastic politics’ allegations

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday asked the BJP if it can declare that family members of its leaders will not be given tickets to fight elections, reacting to “dynastic politics” allegations against his party.

He also named daughters and sons of BJP leaders who are in politics.

“They say Congress is the party of a family. If you say so, then who is BS Yediyurappa’s son? Is Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh not an MLA? Is Vasundhara Raje’s son Dushyant Singh not an MP? Is Pramod Mahajan’s daughter Poonam Mahajan not in politics? Ved Prakash’s son Piyush Goyal isn’t there? Didn’t the BJP give ticket to Kiran Maheshwari’s daughter?” Dotasra asked.

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और भाजपा अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा परिवारवाद की बात करते हैं लेकिन भाजपा में वंशवादियों की लंबी लिस्ट पर चुप रहते हैं।



बी एस येदियुरप्पा के बेटे विजयेंद्र, राजनाथ सिंह के बेटे पंकज सिंह, वसंधुरा राजे के बेटे दुष्यंत सिंह, स्व. प्रमोद महाजन की बेटी पूनम महाजन, वेद… pic.twitter.com/eaIygth6ZL — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 30, 2023

The Congress leader’s remarks come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his Udaipur rally on Friday said leaders of Opposition parties only want to make their sons prime minister or chief ministers. On Thursday, BJP national president JP Nadda at a public meeting at Bharatpur had accused Opposition parties of encouraging “dynastic politics”.

Can the BJP announce that it will not give tickets to any of its leader’s son, daughter or wife to fight elections, Dotasra asked at a press conference at the Congress office here. “Can you announce this? If you can then do it first and implement it, then raise questions,” he said.

The state Congress chief alleged that the BJP in Rajasthan was divided and its leaders were busy showing each other in poor light. “Amit Shah should put his house in order first,” Dotasra said.

On the situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, the Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was travelling abroad when the state was burning.

राष्ट्र प्रथम है, राजनीति नहीं



मणिपुर जल रहा है प्रधानमंत्री पर्यटक बनकर विदेश घूम रहे हैं और गृह मंत्री राजनीतिक रैलियों में धार्मिक उन्माद फैलाने में लगे हैं।



देश की कानून व्यवस्था चरमराई हुई है, गृह मंत्री की गंभीरता ये है कि मणिपुर हिंसा पर इनके मुंह से एक शब्द नहीं निकला। pic.twitter.com/QowlOlNWZP — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 30, 2023

He also said BJP leaders should tell people what happened to the promises it had made in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Where are the two crore jobs which the BJP had promised to give every year, Dotasra asked.

“The Congress government in Rajasthan has done excellent work and people are happy with its schemes and programmes, and its good governance,” he said. Dotasra also said the Congress government has taken effective action against corruption.