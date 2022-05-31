Rajasthan: Congress members dissent over ‘outsiders’ fielded for Rajya Sabha polls

Jaipur: With the Congress fielding three candidates from outside the state for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on June 10, dissent is brewing within the party in Rajasthan.

Both the Independent MLAs supporting the party as well as some Congress legislators are questioning the party high command’s decision to nominate candidates from outside the state to contest from Rajasthan.

Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik (Maharashtra), Randeep Singh Surjewala (Haryana) and Pramod Tiwari (Uttar Pradesh) as Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan.

Congress MLA Bharat Singh on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying: “All three Congress candidates are from outside the state. It is a matter of satisfaction for the Congress that the BJP has fielded Ghanshyam Tiwari as its candidate. Tiwari was a member of the Congress for some time. It is also true that the big leaders no longer show the courage to contest Lok Sabha or Assembly elections. They only want to survive through the Rajya Sabha.”

Singh added: “As a Congress MLA, it is painful to see these leaders become ‘Lat Sahab’ after winning elections. They have neither the time nor the inclination to meet the party MLAs or the workers.”

Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha, who’s an advisor to the Chief Minister, also questioned the move to field three candidates from outside the state. Other Independent MLAs are also reportedly not happy with the move.

The three Congress nominees have reached Jaipur and will file their nominations at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.