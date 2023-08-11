Rajasthan Congress MLA booked for forcing Dalit man to ‘lick his shoe’

The Jamwa Ramgarh MLA, however, refuted the charges and said that fake allegations have been made against him due to a property-related dispute.

Published: 11th August 2023
Representational Image

Jaipur: An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Gopal Meena and five police officers after the politician allegedly forced a Dalit man to lick his shoe and an officer urinated on him, police said on Friday.

The FIR was lodged on a court’s direction after the victim accused the police of ignoring his complaint, added.

“It is a tactic to mount pressure on me. Some people want me to help them in illegal land encroachment. I do not know the man who registered this case,” Meena said.

The complainant has alleged that Circle Officer Shivkumar Bhardwaj urinated on him post the incident, which occurred on June 30 when the police picked him up while he was working in a farm and took him to a place where the MLA forced him to lick his shoe.

Jamwa Ramgarh SHO Sitaram Saini said the case was registered on July 27 and the matter was sent to CID (CB) for investigation.

He said that apart from the Circle Officer, the SHOs of four police stations have been named in the FIR. 

