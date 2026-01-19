Rajasthan court admits petition claiming Shiva temple in Ajmer Dargah

Jaipur: A Rajasthan court on Monday, January 19, admitted a plea by the Maharana Pratap Sena claiming that a Shiva temple exists within the Ajmer Dargah complex, a conspiracy theory often floated by right-wing groups, with the court scheduling a hearing on February 21.

The petition was filed by Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, national president of the Maharana Pratap Sena, in the Ajmer Civil Court through Supreme Court advocate Dr AP Singh.

The petition alleged that there is a Shivling of Lord Mahadev inside the dargah premises and people worshipped it in ancient times. Parmar submitted maps, survey-related material, photographs and other documents as supporting evidence. Singh said that if the court seeks further proof, Parmar would provide additional material.

The petition has named the Rajasthan government, the Archaeology Department and the Dargah Committee as respondents, with notices being issued to all parties.

Parmar also said that affidavits from about 1.25 lakh people have also been submitted to the court. These affidavits were reportedly collected during a statewide outreach campaign.

Reacting to the court’s decision, Parmar expressed confidence in the legal process and said the organisation would fully cooperate with the court. He said that the Maharana Pratap Sena had earlier undertaken a statewide march, which led to large-scale public support for the petition.

It may be noted that a similar petition was earlier filed on November 27, 2024, by Vishnu Gupta, national president of the Hindu Sena, who claimed the existence of a Sankat Mochan Mahadev temple at the same site.

That petition was also admitted by the court, and notices were issued to the Dargah Committee and other parties.

A related application filed by the Dargah Committee will also be heard on February 21. Both matters are now scheduled to be taken up together in the Ajmer Civil Court on the next date of hearing.

(With inputs from IANS)