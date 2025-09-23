Rajasthan: Cow vigilantes demand Rs 80K ransom; cattle trader dies after assault

A 32-year-old Muslim cattle trader was brutally attacked by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on suspicion of cow smuggling.

The victim, Sheru Susadiya from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, had purchased a bull from Bhilwara’s Lambiya cattle fair on September 16 and was returning home with his companion, 34-year-old Mohsin Dol.

Susadiya and Dol noticed being followed by another car. The vehicle eventually overtook them and blocked their way. Soon, some men also arrived on motorcycles.

Dol and Susadiya were dragged out of their vehicle by the cow vigilantes and started assaulting them alleging they had brought the bull for cow slaughter.

When the Muslim men showed the receipt and other documents to them, they ignored them. Mohsin Dol eventually managed to escape but Sheru Susadiya was trapped.

“They assaulted Sheru and snatched the Rs 36,000 he had on him. Around 3.30 am, Kunal (one of the accused) called me from Sheru’s phone and said that if I wanted to see Sheru alive and avoid police action, then I should bring Rs 50,000 or get someone to bring the money,” stated the FIR after a complaint was lodged by Sheru Susadiya’s cousin, Manzoor Pemla.

Sheru’s phone was switched off and his family began to worry. “Around 3 pm, we got a call from Banera police station informing us that he was admitted in the Bhilwara hospital. He had severe head injuries,” Manzoor said.

However, after three days of battling life, Sheru finally passed away on September 19.

Bhilwara police arrested five persons and booked them under BNS sections for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, extortion, and unlawful assembly. In addition, a separate case of cow smuggling was registered.

Sheru is survived by his wife and young children. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.





