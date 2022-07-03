Rajasthan: Curfew relaxed in Udaipur, internet remains suspended

The situation is becoming normal in the city. Therefore, it was decided to relax the curfew from 8 am to 6 pm, a district administration official said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd July 2022 11:52 am IST
Udaipur murder: Curfew relaxed for 4 hours
Udaipur: Anti-government placards fixed on an electric pole in protest over killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Friday, July 1, 2022. Kanhaiya Lal was murdered Tuesday at his shop by two men for allegedly posting a social media statement. (PTI Photo)

Udaipur/Jaipur: With the situation gradually returning to normal, curfew was relaxed for 10 hours on Sunday in Udaipur where a tailor was murdered by two men earlier this week

However, mobile internet services remained suspended.

Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur following the killing of the tailor on Tuesday and incidents of violence.

The situation is becoming normal in the city. Therefore, it was decided to relax the curfew from 8 am to 6 pm, a district administration official said.

Markets opened and routine activities resumed.

Normal life is being restored in the city. Peace has been maintained by the local people and the curfew should be lifted completely, a local resident said.

However, markets in Ajmer remained closed on Sunday as a result of a bandh call given by Hindu organisations against the Udaipur incident.

A demonstration has also been organised by Hindu outfits in Jaipur demanding the death penalty for the murderers.

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.

On Thursday night, two more accused who were involved in the recce of the tailor’s shop and conspiracy of the murder were also arrested.

They are under the custody of NIA.

