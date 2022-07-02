Udaipur murder: Accused sent to 10-day police custody, mob tries to attack them

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd July 2022 5:48 pm IST
murder of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur city
Riaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad (left), the two prime accused who killed Kanhaiya Lal (right) in Udaipur on June 28 (File Photo)

Jaipur: An National Investigation Agency (NIA) court remanded in 10-day police custody the four people arrested in the murder case of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop for extending supporting to now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

Also Read
Udaipur Murder: NIA says no terror bodies involved, ATS contests

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy.

MS Education Academy

They were produced before the court here amid tight security arrangements.

“The court ordered police remand till July 12,” according to a lawyer.

There were heavy police arrangements on the court premises and several lawyers shouted slogans like “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do” (give death sentence to Kanhaiya’s killers).

When the accused were being taken back in a police vehicle, a mob of agitated lawyers tried to attack them.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button