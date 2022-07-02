Udaipur murder: Accused sent to 10-day police custody, mob tries to attack them

Jaipur: An National Investigation Agency (NIA) court remanded in 10-day police custody the four people arrested in the murder case of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop for extending supporting to now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy.

They were produced before the court here amid tight security arrangements.

“The court ordered police remand till July 12,” according to a lawyer.

There were heavy police arrangements on the court premises and several lawyers shouted slogans like “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do” (give death sentence to Kanhaiya’s killers).

When the accused were being taken back in a police vehicle, a mob of agitated lawyers tried to attack them.

#WATCH | Udaipur murder incident: Accused attacked by an angry crowd of people while being escorted by police outside the premises of NIA court in Jaipur



All the four accused were sent to 10-day remand to NIA by the NIA court, today pic.twitter.com/1TRWRWO53Z — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 2, 2022

