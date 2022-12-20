Rajasthan: Dalit family attacked, 3 individuals legs chopped off

Alwar: A Dalit family of six including three women was attacked in Ukeri village under Raini police station area of Alwar district in Rajasthan. The attackers have alleged to have chopped off the legs of three family members.

The family was attacked for allegedly vandalising and setting fire to Gorakshanath temple of the Nath sect.

Out of those injured, five have been admitted to the hospital.

Speaking to News 18, Ramjeevan Boudh, the advocate of the victim’s family, alleged that on December 15, the accused, who attacked the family, had also burnt the cattle fodder of the victim’s family to ashes. Even after complaining about this to the police, no action was taken.

The victim’s family has accused the Raini police station of conspiring with the accused. Their lawyer further said that during the physical attack on Sunday, women of the family were thrashed with sticks and rods.

Further, the accused is alleged to have made a video of the beating and uploaded it on social media. The injured are undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Alwar.

The police state that the fight was a result of land dispute. The Alwar police also took to Twitter and said that both sides have filed a complaint. “We are following protocol as per the law and have detained two people so far,” the Alwar police station’s Twitter handle said.