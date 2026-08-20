Rajasthan: Dalit journalist attacked, abused while on duty

Salvi was covering villagers submitting a memorandum at the Gogunda Sub-Divisional Magistrate office.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Rajasthan journalist Lakhan Salvi attacked
Rajasthan journalist Lakhan Salvi.

Jaipur: A Dalit journalist has alleged that he was attacked by casteist elements while reporting on a public grievance programme in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district.

In his First Information Report (FIR) journalist Lakhan Salvi alleged that Gopal Lodha, a resident of Gogunda, beat him and abused him with casteist slurs on Wednesday, August 19. The accused reportedly blocked Salvi’s camera with his phone while the journalist was in the middle of reporting. Salvi was covering villagers submitting a memorandum at the Gogunda Sub-Divisional Magistrate office.

Salvi later moved away as the villagers took him to a nearby verandah. However, Lodha reportedly followed him there and assaulted him again.

Subhan Bakery

In the FIR, Salvi claimed that Lodha struck him on the head and face with a “sharp pointed weapon”. He tried to target Salvi’s eye and hit his private parts. The attack stopped only after the bystanders intervened.

The journalist mentioned that the accused’s brother, Kailash Lodha, was also involved in the attack. Salvi requested the authorities to take action against the two brothers, who fled the scene, by filing a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Salvi accused Gopal Lodha of previously subjecting him to caste-based abuse and said the August 19 incident involved both casteist slurs and a “fatal assault”.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The FIR was registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the SC/ST Act Sections 3(1) and 3(2)(va).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button