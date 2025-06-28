Rajasthan govt aims to instill values, ethics in students: CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday, June 28, said the state government’s goal is not only to provide education but also to instil values, ethics and cultural ethos in students to shape them into ideal citizens.

Addressing the 29th state-level Bhamashah Felicitation Ceremony here, Sharma highlighted the important role of educators in making Rajasthan a leader in the education sector.

He lauded the legacy of Bhamashah, who dedicated his wealth to Maharana Pratap for the defence of Mewar, saying his name continues to evoke pride and reverence.

Sharma noted that modern-day Bhamashahs or donors are stepping forward to support society, particularly in education, inspiring others to contribute.

The chief minister underscored the cultural significance of selfless giving in Indian tradition, referencing the Bhagavad Gita’s teaching that donations given without expectation are the highest form of charity.

“The state government is committed to enhancing educational infrastructure,” he said.

Highlighting initiatives to empower girls, Sharma said more than Rs 90 crore has been disbursed to 2.27 lakh beneficiaries under the Gargi Puraskar and Balika Protsahan Yojana through direct benefit transfer.

He added that within one-and-a-half years, his government has achieved more than the previous regime.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Education Minister Madan Dilawar also attended the programme.

During the event, 35 donors were honoured with the Shiksha Vibhushan award for their contributions.